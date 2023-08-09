Civic action prog held

During this programme various nominated beneficiaries, including students, old aged, widows and specially-abled persons were given items Books (for preparing for various competitive examinations such as UPSC, JKAS, NEET etc), Wheel Chairs, Tricycles, Electric Blankets respectively. While speaking on the occasion, SSP Ramban stressed that the Police department is organising such programmes to ensure better relations and understanding between the general masses. This programme is aimed at moving a step towards fostering trust and solidifying a better relationship between the Police and the community. SSP Ramban motivated the students and emphasised the usefulness of education in Nation building. Gourav Mahajan- Addl. SP Ramban, Om Parkash Lalhal Dy.SP Headquarters Ramban and other officers of DPL Ramban remained present at this event.