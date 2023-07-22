Cloudburst washes away road stretch in J&K's Doda

Sub Divisional Magistrate Thathri Athar Amin Zargar said that a portion of road of Thaleela-Chirala link got washed away after a cloudburst occurred in the wee hours. "The cloud burst coupled with heavy rains resulted in mudslides and flood like situation in Kota Nullah. However no loss of life or injury was reported. Men and machinery are being deployed to clear debris from the road and restore it at the earliest," said SDM Thathri.

He added that Doda - Kishtwar stretch of the highway which got closed due to cloudburst between Shiva Pull and Thathri Petrol Pump has been restored for two-way traffic.