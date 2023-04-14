CMO Doda meets volunteers

Doda, Apr 14: Chief Medical Officer Doda. Dr Ab Hamid Zargar today chaired a meeting of the office bearers and volunteers of District Red Cross Society Doda here in his office chamber.
At the outset, Dr Zargar welcomed the participants and acknowledged the significant role played by District Red Cross Society and lauded the volunteers for their selflessness and dedicated services towards the public.
The CMO informed participants that the meeting has been convened with the aim to strengthen the existing mechanism and to further spread the chain of its volunteers.
He stressed upon the need to further intensify the membership drive to rope in the maximum number of people to contribute towards DRSC Doda.