Communal forces destined to get decimated in assembly elections: Sajjad Shaheen

According to a press note, he sent out a message of unity among the people, asking them in general and party cadres in particular to “unite against forces who attempt to destroy our state and divide its people.”

He was addressing a day-long delegates convention held in the Batote block of Ramban constituency. Shaheen said,“Nowadays, people of this state are facing a great crisis and are concerned whether their democratic, constitutional and fundamental rights will continue to exist. Every citizen has democratic and fundamental rights, freedom of speech, property rights and right to education. However, we are now facing a genuine crisis where divide and rule is being made into a law.”