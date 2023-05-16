Communal forces destined to get decimated in assembly elections: Sajjad Shaheen

Batote, May 16: National Conference leader and District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen today said that communal forces are destined to get decimated in ensuing assembly elections , whenever held.
According to a press note, he sent out a message of unity among the people, asking them in general and party cadres in particular to “unite against forces who attempt to destroy our state and divide its people.”
He was addressing a day-long delegates convention held in the Batote block of Ramban constituency. Shaheen said,“Nowadays, people of this state are facing a great crisis and are concerned whether their democratic, constitutional and fundamental rights will continue to exist. Every citizen has democratic and fundamental rights, freedom of speech, property rights and right to education. However, we are now facing a genuine crisis where divide and rule is being made into a law.”
“I appeal, not just to the party workers on this stage, but to everyone that we are facing a big threat from divisive forces. We all need to come together to defeat them and protect the dignity and honour of people of our erstwhile state,”NC leader said.
He added that the communal forces were destined to get decimated in the ensuing assembly elections whenever they are held. “There is no alternative to National Conference as the party has strived for ensuring peace and undertaking development during most testing times,” Shaheen added.
He described the National Conference as a deep rooted public movement, which, he said, believes in a single entity of the state and has been striving for assuaging the politico-developmental aspirations of all segments of people. He referred to the historic role of the National Conference in generating political awakening and making the people masters of their own destiny. He also referred to the historic role played by the National Conference in strengthening democracy and forging the bonds of amity between various sections of the people. “Workers of NC are the epitome of sacrifice and selfless service who have withstood all challenges and proven their loyalty towards people, party and its leadership,”he said .