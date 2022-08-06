Communal harmony on display: Muslims help transport idols to hill top temple in J-K's Bhaderwah

Six idols, each weighing between 500 kg and 700 kg and made of granite, were bought from Rajasthan to be installed at the recently renovated Shiv temple in Kursari, located at a hill top, three kilometres away from the Bhaderwah-Doda highway.

The Shiv Mandir committee was caught in a fix due to non-availability of a road, making the transport of the idols an uphill task.

Sensing the difficulty, Kursari Panchayat sarpanch Sajid Mir not only allotted Rs 4.6 lakh from capital expenditure budget for the urgent construction of a road but also asked 150 villagers from his community to help.

"This is our culture and these are our values which we have inherited. This is why we never fell prey to the nefarious designs of those who try to divide us on the basis of religion. Today, we have again shown that we are united," Mir told PTI.