Compelled to take shelter under rock in forest, tribal family fears for wild animals in Bhaderwah

The family found their Dhok' (mud house) burnt on reaching Fuklaan forest like few other families living in the upper reaches of Jaie and Guldanda and is desperately looking for assistance from the government to survive the harsh weather conditions and the threat of wild animals.

Firoz Din Chaarr, a nonagenarian, said he along with his family is living in subhuman conditions in Fuklaan Dhaar area of Bhaderwah amid the harsh weather, constant fear of wild animals and the threat of getting buried under the hanging rock under which his family had taken refuge.

I am 96 now and all my life, I tried my best to live with dignity and self respect, but now my biggest worry is that if I die, how my family could manage themselves here under these circumstances," Chaarr told PTI.

He said he does not have the energy to rebuild his house again.

The only favour I want is a tented accommodation for my family and ailing wife because it is very difficult to survive without a shelter in harsh weather conditions which is a routine in these hills, especially during July and August," he said.

When contacted, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, Dil Mir Choudhary assured that the administration will provide them immediate assistance and will probe the mysterious burning of the Dhoks.