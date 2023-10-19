Complete shifting to e-office | Meeting held in Doda

Doda: Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan today convened a meeting of officers of different departments and exhorted them to shift completely to electronic mode for all kinds of transmission of information and communication.

DC appointed DIO NIC Doda Rohit Saini as Nodal Officer and officers have been asked to take his assistance if required and shift to e-office completely from today onwards.

The DC directed DIO NIC to devise a format wherein the department wise details of employees dealing with e-office, file heads besides flow chart of file movement is incorporated.