Computer internship programme held at Bhaderwah campus of JU

The programme was funded by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under the Accelerate Vigyan Scheme.

In the Internship, 13 applicants from various Institution of India had applied, out of whom one participant each from CSIR Lab ,Chandigarh, IIIT Nagpur, Lovely Professional University, Phagwara and two from Bhaderwah Campus were selected to undergo 4 week internship under Dr. Ashok Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and IT, Bhaderwah Campus, University of Jammu.