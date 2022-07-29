Computer internship programme held at Bhaderwah campus of JU

Bhaderwah , July 29 : Four week internship on digital image processing and data modelling tools for Healthcare/Satellite Imagery concluded at Department of Computer Science Bhaderwah Campus here today.
The programme was funded by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under the Accelerate Vigyan Scheme.
In the Internship, 13 applicants from various Institution of India had applied, out of whom one participant each from CSIR Lab ,Chandigarh, IIIT Nagpur, Lovely Professional University, Phagwara and two from Bhaderwah Campus were selected to undergo 4 week internship under Dr. Ashok Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and IT, Bhaderwah Campus, University of Jammu.
This is first Time in J&K, a four week long programme for PG/PhD Students sponsored by DST SERB has been conducted. During the internship participants have worked on various tools
like Rapid Miner, Weka, Orange, Tableau, PyCharm and learnt how real world problems can be mapped and solved using Artificial intelligence based approaches and all the participants have contributed a Book Chapter on Data Science which will be published in an edited book soon.
The Vice Chancellor University of Jammu Prof Umesh Rai has extended his best wishes to organiser and Faculty and Staff of Department of Computer Science and IT, Bhaderwah Campus for their contribution towards inculcating research in young students.
Prof Rahul Gupta ,Rector Bhaderwah Campus, appreciated the efforts of Dr. Ashok Sharma for organising research oriented internship for PG/PhD students at Bhaderwah Campus.
On the Occasion of valedictory function of 4 week Internship programme, Organiser Dr Ashok Sharma apprised that during the internship programme participants have worked on three projects related to adoption of intelligent tools in Virtual Teaching and Learning, identifying application of machine and deep learning in examining the quality of water based on specific regions.
Chief Guest Dr Om Jee Pandey from IIT BHU spoke about the use of IoT and Sensors for fetching real time data for dynamic research, He also motivated interns and students to work towards solving real world problem using AI.
Neeraj Kumar , Assistant Professor ,Bhaderwah Campus presented vote of Thanks and in his speech he appreciated the efforts of all faculty members, staff and students in organising and successful completion of the event.