Condition of Basti village road inspected

Bhaderwah: District Development Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan inspected the Nalthi Bridge to Village Basti road along with ADC Bhaderwah, Chowdhary Dil Mir, ASP, ACD and BDO Bhaderwah.

The DDC assessed the condition of the road and interacted with the residents of the area to listen to their concerns and issues related to the road.

The DDC directed the concerned authorities to take necessary action for the maintenance and improvement of the road. He emphasized the importance of timely repairs and ensuring the safety of commuters. He also assured the residents that necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety and timely completion of the road.

The DC reiterated the commitment of the administration towards addressing the infrastructural needs of the people of the area.