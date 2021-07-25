Conductor dead, driver injured as truck rolls down into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Banihal July 25: The conductor of a truck died while the driver suffered grievous injuries after the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Monkey Morh in J&K's Ramban district Sunday morning, police said.

SSP Ramban, PD Nitya told Greater Kashmir that at around 0730hrs, they received an information that one truck bearing registration number JK 14 E 6413 loaded with cement bags met with the accident in the area.

Soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched jointly by Ramban Police, QRT and Army's ROP.