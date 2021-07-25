Conductor dead, driver injured as truck rolls down into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Banihal July 25: The conductor of a truck died while the driver suffered grievous injuries after the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Monkey Morh in J&K's Ramban district Sunday morning, police said.
SSP Ramban, PD Nitya told Greater Kashmir that at around 0730hrs, they received an information that one truck bearing registration number JK 14 E 6413 loaded with cement bags met with the accident in the area.
Soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched jointly by Ramban Police, QRT and Army's ROP.
However, the conductor of the truck namely Rattan Singh, son of Sher Singh, a resident of Bhaga in Reasi district died on the spot while the driver Shalinder Singh, son of Kaka Ram of Sewena Satyalta in Udhampur district suffered grievous injuries, Nitya said.
The injured driver has been shifted to District Hospital Ramban while the body of conductor was also retrieved from the spot and has also been brought to DH Ramban for legal formalities, added the SSP Ramban.