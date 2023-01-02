Congress holds Bharat Jodo Yatra preparatory meeting

Banihal, Jan 2: Congress today said that “Bharat Jodo Yatra”(BJY) has developed a hope and confidence amongst the countrymen and it is set to bring the derailed democratic system back on the track and ensure end to hate politics and wrong policies adopted by the BJP for the sake of Power.
According to a press note, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Vikar Rasool Wani made these comments while addressing a meeting of prominent Party workers at Banihal in which preparations for upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra was reviewed and many decisions with regard to successful conduct of Yatra were taken.
Wani stated that Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has developed a hope among the countrymen, who have been witnessing many unexpected developments since the BJP Government assumed power at Centre. The Yatra is bound to recreate an atmosphere of friendship in the country while putting an end the hate politics which is being encouraged by the BJP for the sake of remaining power.
Wani expressed confidence that people of J&K will participate in the Yatra with great enthusiasm for the fact they have great expectations from the Congress Party, as it (Congress) has always represented their urges and aspirations,in true sense.
Bharat Jodo Yatra was not only significant movement, but historic and much needed under the given circumstances which is unfavourable terming it creation of BJP, Wani added and said BJY is against hate politics, discrimination, injustice unprecedented price hike and many other issues confronting countrymen due to the wrong policies adopted by the BJP Govt at Centre.
JKPCC Chief made a fervent appeal to socio political groups including NGOs, Intellectual class and common citizens to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra for the change and betterment of the people.
Congress Party shall continue to fight against hate politics and political exploitation of BJP to ensure justice to the people, besides defeating the political exploitation and wrong policies of BJP.
Those who participated and addressed the meeting included DDC Members, BDCs, Block Presidents and others.