Congress holds Bharat Jodo Yatra preparatory meeting

According to a press note, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Vikar Rasool Wani made these comments while addressing a meeting of prominent Party workers at Banihal in which preparations for upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra was reviewed and many decisions with regard to successful conduct of Yatra were taken.

Wani stated that Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has developed a hope among the countrymen, who have been witnessing many unexpected developments since the BJP Government assumed power at Centre. The Yatra is bound to recreate an atmosphere of friendship in the country while putting an end the hate politics which is being encouraged by the BJP for the sake of remaining power.