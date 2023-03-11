Congress, NC neglected Doda; now shedding crocodile tears: Dr Jitendra Singh

Doda, Mar 11: Hitting out hard at Congress and National Conference parties, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Doda had been brazenly neglected for nearly seven decades when these parties were ruling both at Center as well as in the state.
He added that the irony is that now when the people have voted them out of power, they are shedding crocodile tears to bemoan the neglect of the Doda region for which they were themselves responsible.
Addressing a public rally here Dr Jitendra Singh recalled the sequence of events and said, “Eversince independence, there was not a single occasion when the MLAs or the MPs from this region did not find a strong position in the State Cabinet or the Union Cabinet, but the apathy by these elected representatives is evident from the fact that they did not even attend to the development of their own native places.”
Citing example, he said, the first-ever Post Office and the first ever branch of Sate Bank of India was set up at Gandoh after 2014 and the first ever national project in Bhaderwah was set up by the Modi government in the form of National Institute of High Altitude Medicine.
Strongly rebutting those opposition leaders who say that all the development projects were initiated in this region before 2014, Dr Jitendra Singh said,” We live in an evidence based era when even before a leader finishes completing his speech, the common man listening to him tends to check the facts and figures on the Internet. Only several new national level development projects were initiated after 2014 but many of such projects which had been stopped by the earlier governments during the tenure of earlier MPs and MLAs have been revived now.”