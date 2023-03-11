Congress, NC neglected Doda; now shedding crocodile tears: Dr Jitendra Singh

He added that the irony is that now when the people have voted them out of power, they are shedding crocodile tears to bemoan the neglect of the Doda region for which they were themselves responsible.

Addressing a public rally here Dr Jitendra Singh recalled the sequence of events and said, “Eversince independence, there was not a single occasion when the MLAs or the MPs from this region did not find a strong position in the State Cabinet or the Union Cabinet, but the apathy by these elected representatives is evident from the fact that they did not even attend to the development of their own native places.”