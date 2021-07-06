Construction work resumes on Banihal tunnel after 18 hours as locals assured of compensation

Banihal July 6: The construction work on the railway tunnel number 77D in Banihal area of Ramban district resumed on Tuesday after around 18 hours after a team of local administration and railway officials visited the houses damaged due to blasting inside the tunnel last evening.

The locals from Channar locality of Bankoot village of Banihal last night stopped the construction work on the tunnel, part of the Katra-Banihal railway section of the mega Kashmir railway line after the blasting which happened at around 8 PM.

The affected house owners also held a protest to demand compensation for their damage caused to their houses due to the blasting.