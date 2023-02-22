Consumer Redressal Dispute Commissions for Doda, Kishtwar opened

Consumers, PRIs and advocates welcomed the opening of the forum for twin hilly districts and said it will be beneficial for consumers and also decrease the caseload at the National and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions. They added that it “will also be beneficial for the residents of far off areas of Doda and Kishtwar Districts in a big way.” The PRIs and locals urged upon the authorities to organise camps by involving different stakeholders especially Panchayati Raj Institutions to spread awareness about consumer rights so that maximum benefits should reach out to the poor consumers.

Presiding officer of the newly established Commission Manju Yogi informed that the Govt is committed to promote and protect the rights of consumers as per the Consumer Protection Act.