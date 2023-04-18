Crime review meeting held in Ramban

SSP Ramban briefed all the participants about the prevailing security scenario in District Ramban and apprised them about the need of being extra vigilant on the forthcoming festival season.

SSP further directed all the officers to increase footprints in their respective areas of responsibility while adopting a village in their own jurisdictions and also keep a vigil over Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) that passes through the Ramban district, in order to avoid any untoward incidents. He directed the participants to unearth various terror and Narco modules existing, if any, in Ramban district and also have a thorough grip on the transit Narco smuggling through NH44 while generating specific human intelligence.