Critically endangered UT bird-Kaleej pheasant rescued in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, Sep 14: A critically endangered species of pheasants which has been named UT Bird of Jammu and Kashmir-'Kaleej' was rescued in injured condition by a bird lover five days ago from Jaie forest area of Chirala Range of Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, was on Wednesday released into its natural habitat.

The fully grown two year old Kaleej pheasant had suffered injuries on its left wing possibly caused either by the attack of some wild animal or by hunters, Imtiaz-Ur-Rehman Butt, rescued the bird, told Greater Kashmir.