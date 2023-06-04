CRPF flags off underprivileged students for Bharat Darshan tour from Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, June 4: To provide the underprivileged youth residing in far off areas of hilly Doda district an opportunity to understand the unique feature of India’s unity in diversity, a group of 30 students was today flagged for Bharat Darshan Tour from Bhaderwah on Sunday.
The tour was flagged off by Devinder Singh Negi, Commandant 33 Bn CRPF from Battalion Headquarter Sarna Bhaderwah. “The tour under civic action programme is primarily aimed at giving exposure to the most deserving and underprivileged students living in snowbound mountains who have never moved out of Bhadarwah,” Devinder Singh Negi said.
“For these students, it’s like a dream come true to move beyond hills to the capital of India. This tour will provide a great opportunity to these students to know about the versatile culture, rich heritage, diversity, unity and brotherhood in our great nation,” he added.
During the tour, the students will visit various historical and significant places in Delhi, gaining firsthand experience of the vast cultural diversity of our country. The program also aims to instill positive thoughts in all the students and inspire them to achieve their goals while building their confidence. Touring students who had barely moved out of their native place applauded the efforts made by CRPF for such a mesmerizing initiative and thanked 33 Battalion for providing them an opportunity to go to the capital of the country.