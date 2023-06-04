CRPF flags off underprivileged students for Bharat Darshan tour from Bhaderwah

During the tour, the students will visit various historical and significant places in Delhi, gaining firsthand experience of the vast cultural diversity of our country. The program also aims to instill positive thoughts in all the students and inspire them to achieve their goals while building their confidence. Touring students who had barely moved out of their native place applauded the efforts made by CRPF for such a mesmerizing initiative and thanked 33 Battalion for providing them an opportunity to go to the capital of the country.