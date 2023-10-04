CRPF flags off Women Bike Expedition from Chanderkote

A statement said that in this rally, 150 women bikers, on 75 bikes, will undertake a 10000 km long journey, through 15 States and 2 Union Territories that will finally culminate on 31 October , at the Statue of the Unity, Kevadia.

The rally team, Ex-Srinagar to Kevadia, comprising 50 bikers, on 25 bikes, that flagged off from historic Lal Chowk Srinagar reached Dett Hq 84 Bn CRPF Boom Chanderkote Ramban, on October 3 in the evening.

The statement said that after a warm reception, the team was treated with a colourful cultural program, followed by a Banquet. Santosh Dhakarwal and Rajesh Dhakarwal DIG CRPF graced the evening function as the Chief Guests.