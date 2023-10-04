CRPF flags off Women Bike Expedition from Chanderkote

Ramban, Oct 4: In the runup to the National Unity Day, with the theme of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Women Empowerment’, this year, CRPF has launched Women Bike Expedition from 3 corners of the country, viz, Srinagar, Shillong and Kanyakumari, to Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat.
A statement said that in this rally, 150 women bikers, on 75 bikes, will undertake a 10000 km long journey, through 15 States and 2 Union Territories that will finally culminate on 31 October , at the Statue of the Unity, Kevadia.
The rally team, Ex-Srinagar to Kevadia, comprising 50 bikers, on 25 bikes, that flagged off from historic Lal Chowk Srinagar reached Dett Hq 84 Bn CRPF Boom Chanderkote Ramban, on October 3 in the evening.
The statement said that after a warm reception, the team was treated with a colourful cultural program, followed by a Banquet. Santosh Dhakarwal and Rajesh Dhakarwal DIG CRPF graced the evening function as the Chief Guests.
During the function, Rubina Begum, a Veer Nari of CRPF was felicitated by the Chief Guest and Commandant 84 Bn, by presenting a Shawl. The expedition team set out on their further journey, today from Dett Hq 84 Bn @ 0830 hours
. A grand sendoff function was organized in which more than 200 CRPF personnel, school children from Govt High School and Kamal Academy Chanderkote, media personnel attended.
An impressive Band display, by all women CRPF Band, was the highlight of the function. The Women Bikers interacted with the girl students, who were seemingly inspired by their courage and determination of the CRPF 'Yashaswini' Bikers.
While speaking during the function, Rajesh Dhakarwal, DIG CRPF, stated that the rally is being organized to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the then Home Minister who was instrumental in integration of more than 600 princely states, to the Union of India, in its current form.
CRPF is the only force with maximum representation of women. The women personnel of CRPF had made significant contributions in safeguarding the nation and had brought laurels to the country.
During the function, N Ranbir Singh Commandant 84 Bn CRPF spoke about the glorious history of CRPF and its paramount contribution in nation building. He also highlighted the various initiatives taken up by the Government for the empowerment of women who form nearly 50 percent of the population, including the recently passed Women’s Reservation Bill, the statement said.