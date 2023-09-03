CRPF jawan shoots self dead in Ramban

Ramban, Sep 3: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle near the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel, along the Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Ramban district, on Sunday.
Police sources said around Saturday midnight (11-45pm ) a CRPF, personnel, of the 4th battalion, shot himself with his service rifle near Navyug tunnel, Banihal on Saturday night, they said after hearing the gunshot his colleagues and police teams reached the spot and took the body into their custody and shifted it to Sub District Hospital Banihal for postmortem and other legal formalities.
Police identified the deceased CRPF personnel as Bashit Narayan Yadav son of Shiv Anoop Yadav resident of village Chaki Brahan Puran district Bauxar, Bihar. Officials said the reason behind taking such an extreme step by the jawan was not known.
However, police said inquest proceedings under section 174, IPC, have been incited at Police Station Banihal for further investigations.