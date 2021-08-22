CSC operator among two arrested for issuing fraud domicile certificates in J&K's Banihal

Authorities have also sealed the shops operated by the arrested duo.

The duo was arrested last evening by a team of local police and civil administration led by Tehsildar Banihal Sheikh Javaid Ahmad, Javaid told Greater Kashmir on Sunday.



He said the arrestees had been cheating the government online portal by uploading forged documents. Forty domicile certificates have been issued by the duo through the fraud means in return of huge amounts of money, he said.

Javaid further explained that no data were found corresponding to the forty domicile certificates in the official records upon cross checking.

He said that more revelations are expected in the fraud after police investigation.