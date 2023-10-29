Cultural festival, village carnival held at Mahu

Beautiful Mahu village inhabited by 400 households, since decades, aspired to open avenues for offbeat tourism, however, remoteness of the region coupled with internal situations and limited lines of communication became a serious impediment to realize Mohuiite's dream. The Indian Army stepped forward to materialise this long pending desire of the residents of Mahu.

To boost local economy by means of promoting Mahu and Mangat valley as an offbeat tourist destination, Indian Army in active collaboration with District Administration Ramban, organised a Cultural Fest and Village Carnival for two days beginning today at village Mahu in Banihal sub division. The grand event was conceptualized by the Indian Army after witnessing the huge success of the Winter Carnival that had been organized earlier this year jointly by the Indian Army and JKTDC.