Curfew relaxed for 12 hours in Bhaderwah

Curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah in Doda district on June 9 following communal tension in the wake of protests over remarks by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and some social media posts by local right-wing activists in her support.

Announcing the curfew relaxation from 7 am to 7 pm, the officials said all educational institutions will remain closed for the 10th day on Saturday as a precautionary measure and are likely to reopen on Monday.