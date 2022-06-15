Curfew relaxed for 2 hours on 7th day in JK's Bhaderwah

Bhadarwah June 15: Authorities on Wednesday relaxed the curfew in Bhaderwah town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district imposed by the administration last week in wake of communal flare up after controversial remarks by ex-BJP functionary Nupur Sharma against the Prophet of Islam last week.
The curfew which was imposed on Thursday was relaxed today for 2 hours from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. However Broadband and Mobile Internet services remained suspended for 7th consecutive day in Doda and Kishtwar Districts.
The civil and police administration has held a series of meetings with the prominent citizens and religious organizations in which representatives of both communities including Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha Bhadarwah, Anjuman-e-islamia and Senior Citizens Council Bhadarwah called for maintenance of peace and brotherhood.
Following the relaxation, shops and business establishments in Kishtwar opened to normal operations.
SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Bhat said that the decision was taken after 5 hours relaxation was given in Kishtwar town yesterday.
"The situation is normal in Kishtwar and life is returning to normalcy very fast, " SSP added.