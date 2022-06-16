Curfew relaxed for 3 more hours on 8th day in JK's Bhaderwah

Bhadarwah June 16: Authorities in J&K's Bhaderwah on Thursday relaxed curfew imposed last week after communal flare up, for three more hours after 2-hr relaxation yesterday. However mobile internet and broadband services remain suspended in Doda and Kishtwar districts on the 8th day.
The curfew was relaxed from 9 am to 12pm today much to the relief of traders.
Gujjar nomads who reside in high altitude meadows like Jaie, Padri and Guldanda with their cattle during summers and traditionally supply milk and other dairy product in Bhaderwah town who have been hit by the curfew also heaved a sigh of relief.
"For our day to day needs, about 150 Gujjar families residing in Jaie, Kainthi, Fuklaan and Bach meadows are dependent on our daily earning which we get by selling milk, cheese and curd in Bhadarwah market but due to prolonged curfew we have to bear huge losses because milk and milk products are highly perishable making our life very difficult. Hope things will remain better as today after 7 days, we managed to reach the market," said Showket Ali, a Gujjar nomad from Jaie.
DC Doda Vikas Sharma who along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom is camping at Bhadarwah since last 7 days to monitor the situation appealed to maintain communal harmony and assured that all restrictions will be lifted soon.
"The curfew was imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident but I'm glad residents of this beautiful valley behaved in a mature manner. I hope they will not fell prey to nefarious designs of a handful of miscreants and will maintain age-old communal harmony and mutual brotherhood for their better future," said DC Doda Vikas Sharma.
"We have already lifted the restrictions in Doda, Thathri and Gandoh towns and I assure if people here behave will the remaining restriction will be eased soon as during this peak season of Tourism, we want to see visitors not the security forces," Sharma added.