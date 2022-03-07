Daily wagers hold protest at Chanderkote

Ramban, Mar 7: The daily wagers need based workers of 900 MW Baglihar Hydro Electric Project Chanderkote (BHEP) Chanderkote unit Baglihar under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Low Paid Employees Federation held a protest outside the office of Chief Engineer Power Development Corporation at Chanderkote on Monday.
As many as 108 daily wagers temporary need based workers of Baglihar Hydro Electric Project assembled outside the office of Chief Engineer and raised slogans in favour of their demands.
They demanded the approval for their regularisation on the analogy of the recent government order to regularise 12,000 temporary employees of Power Development Corporation(PDD).
They said that they deserve a more sympathetic consideration for their regularisation just as the temporary employees of PDD because it is only by dint of their past two decades of toil the government is accruing a lucrative income from this project.
They also alleged that they are not paid their salaries regularly and are sometimes delayed by four to six months.
Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Power Development Corporation Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Raja Yaqub Farooq said that this is a corporation and a joint venture so it's policy is different from PDD. However, their demand would be examined in the light of the government guidelines.