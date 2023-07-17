Damaged decades old bridge poses risk to Bhaderwah residents

As many as 2000 people including school-going students and elderly from 6 villages - Rainda, Dhumanda, Dalain, Thubba, Wazir Kotli and Chabcha- have no other option, but to depend on the wooden bridge built in 1962 using cedar timber and wood planks from the jungle, across the Neeru stream, for their daily travel. The area has been receiving heavy and continuous rain, and the water level of the streams is also rising. The worn-out wooden bridge, which is approximately 38m in length and a meter wide, is built across Neeru stream at Rainda village just 1km from Bhaderwah town.

Joginder Kumar, 70, a local said that for 20 years, the villagers have been demanding a bridge. The Rainda village is located in Sadar gram panchayat, and there are 6 villages across the river, with about 2000 population using this bridge to reach Bhaderwah town for their daily requirements including ration, schools, offices, College, and University.