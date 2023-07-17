Damaged decades old bridge poses risk to Bhaderwah residents

Bhaderwah, July 17: A wooden bridge that was supposed to facilitate good transport for the residents has become a problem for many. The wooden bridge connecting half a dozen villages to Bhaderwah town over Neeru River in Bhaderwah is posing a risk to the commuters who use it every day.
As many as 2000 people including school-going students and elderly from 6 villages - Rainda, Dhumanda, Dalain, Thubba, Wazir Kotli and Chabcha- have no other option, but to depend on the wooden bridge built in 1962 using cedar timber and wood planks from the jungle, across the Neeru stream, for their daily travel. The area has been receiving heavy and continuous rain, and the water level of the streams is also rising. The worn-out wooden bridge, which is approximately 38m in length and a meter wide, is built across Neeru stream at Rainda village just 1km from Bhaderwah town.
Joginder Kumar, 70, a local said that for 20 years, the villagers have been demanding a bridge. The Rainda village is located in Sadar gram panchayat, and there are 6 villages across the river, with about 2000 population using this bridge to reach Bhaderwah town for their daily requirements including ration, schools, offices, College, and University.
Villagers claimed that they pleaded before the authorities several times to either replace the 61 years old damaged wooden bridge with a steel one or at least repair it for the safety of school-going kids.
“During the last two decades authorities of the Roads and Buildings (R&B)
department have carried out a survey of the bridge at least 50 times, every time rekindling the hope that now we will get a safe bridge but unfortunately, all the surveys and promises turned out to be a fake. Are they waiting for some untoward incident,” said Krishan Sharma (68), a resident of village Rainda.
“We are fed up with false promises. It’s really painful to be in a state of fear all the time, especially during rains as the water level in Neeru almost touches the surface of the bridge and we have no other option but to cross the worn-out bridge to reach the other side of the river. If not mended immediately, we will hit the streets,” said Amit Kumar Sharma.
When contacted AEE R&B Bhaderwah Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh said, “Indeed the old wooden bridge is in very bad condition and we have already sent a project to NABARD worth 215 lakhs to replace the worn-out footbridge with a motorable bridge.”
“District administration has taken up the issue on top priority considering the safety of the people. As of now, we will send a team of engineers for a safety check and if necessary, the bridge will be closed for people to move on it, till then my request to residents is to avoid crossing the bridge and instead use Sarol Bag bridge to cross the river,” Sheikh added.