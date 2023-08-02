DC asks NHAI to ensure smooth traffic flow during ensuing fruit season

Meanwhile, the highway remained open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath Yatris and tourists, and passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Wednesday.

However, officials said that the movement of traffic on the highway remained slow due to the breakdown of a few HMVs and single-lane road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar-Cafeteria besides some other places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.