DC Doda conducts surprise inspection of govt offices

Doda, July 7: Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan, today conducted surprise inspection of Gujjar Hostel for boys and girls to evaluate the institution’s working, punctuality of staff and check the compliance of government guidelines.
He also inspected the Municipal Office and the Child Development Project Office (ICDPO) to assess the service delivery and punctuality of the officials.
The Deputy Commissioner examined the quality of food provided in the Anganwari Centres and inmates of Gujar Hostel. He also took stock of cleanliness and sanitation conditions in and around the Anganwadi Centres and Hostels and instructed them to keep the institutions clean. Furthermore, he asked to install CCTV cameras in the Anganwadi Centres and took a keen interest in the artistic creations of the students related to early childcare education.
While inspecting the Gujjar Hostel for boys and girls, the DC expressed concern over the absence of hostel staff. He promptly took action by withholding the salaries of those found neglectful and irresponsible towards their duty. Furthermore, in view of inadequate staff, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the authorities to temporarily close the Gujar Hostel for girls until the issue is resolved.
During his visit to the Municipal Corporation (MC) office, the DC instructed the Executive Officer (EO) to improve the quality of services to improve Swachhta ranking of the Doda Township. He urged the EO to focus on enhancing revenue generation and increasing manpower.
He further emphasized the importance of keeping close check on the sale and supply of polythene bags to prevent potential harm to the environment.