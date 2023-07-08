DC Doda conducts surprise inspection of govt offices

The Deputy Commissioner examined the quality of food provided in the Anganwari Centres and inmates of Gujar Hostel. He also took stock of cleanliness and sanitation conditions in and around the Anganwadi Centres and Hostels and instructed them to keep the institutions clean. Furthermore, he asked to install CCTV cameras in the Anganwadi Centres and took a keen interest in the artistic creations of the students related to early childcare education.

While inspecting the Gujjar Hostel for boys and girls, the DC expressed concern over the absence of hostel staff. He promptly took action by withholding the salaries of those found neglectful and irresponsible towards their duty. Furthermore, in view of inadequate staff, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the authorities to temporarily close the Gujar Hostel for girls until the issue is resolved.