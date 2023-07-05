DC Doda inaugurates cricket tournament | Interacts with public in village Sarna

Bhaderwah, July 5: Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, along with ADC Bhaderwah, Chowdhary Dil Mir today inaugurated the Ghanshyam Sharma Memorial Cricket tournament here at village Chinchora.
A large gathering attended the tournament including locals, PRIs and government functionaries. The tournament has been organised as part of the joint endeavour of the civil society and administration to engage the village youth in healthy activities and refine their talent in sports, said DC, while addressing the gathering at the inaugural function.
A public outreach/interaction program was also held at Village Dhara of Panchayat Sarna by the DC and the ADC Bhaderwah, where a large gathering of locals projected their demands and grievances.
Responding to the demands, the Deputy Commissioner Doda directed the concerned officers to make an estimate for the link road to connect the village to take up the construction under MGNREGA or any other relevant scheme. He also directed the concerned officers to start the plantation drive by taking the help of the agriculture and horticulture departments.
The DC also directed PDD to replace all the 40 small wooden electric poles with the standard iron poles in the area. The DC has urged the people to develop homestays in their houses by the help of the Tourism Department as the area is bestowed with scenic beauty and has great Tourism potential. The programme was attended by BDC Chairperson Omi Chand, DDC Councillor Thakur Yudhvir and ACD Doda Phulail Singh , and other concerned officials.