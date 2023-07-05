DC Doda inaugurates cricket tournament | Interacts with public in village Sarna

Responding to the demands, the Deputy Commissioner Doda directed the concerned officers to make an estimate for the link road to connect the village to take up the construction under MGNREGA or any other relevant scheme. He also directed the concerned officers to start the plantation drive by taking the help of the agriculture and horticulture departments.

The DC also directed PDD to replace all the 40 small wooden electric poles with the standard iron poles in the area. The DC has urged the people to develop homestays in their houses by the help of the Tourism Department as the area is bestowed with scenic beauty and has great Tourism potential. The programme was attended by BDC Chairperson Omi Chand, DDC Councillor Thakur Yudhvir and ACD Doda Phulail Singh , and other concerned officials.