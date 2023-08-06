DC Kishtwar emphasises significance of nationalism, sacrifice

Kishtwar: Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh Jammu and Kashmir district unit Kishtwar in collaboration with Centre for Advanced Research on Development and Change, New Delhi under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) commemorated the freedom fighters of Indian freedom struggle.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the programme was organised in the auditorium of Govt. Degree College Kishtwar under the banner of “Kranti Teerth” on the directions of Ministry of Culture Govt.of India to honour the Freedom Fighters of Freedom struggle and all those unsung heros who have sacrificed their lives for nation under the leadership of Neta ji Subash Chander Bose.

In this programme five families of the soldiers of Indian National Army (INA) were honoured who fought for the independence of the country under the leadership of Neta ji Subash Chander Bose.

Satya Bhushan Sharma (State Secretary ABRSM) formally welcomed the guests while Neeraj Parihar (District President) said that Kranti Teerth is basically a campaign of nation awakening. It is a campaign to pay tribute to all those immortal sacrifices and remember the brave unsung Freedom Fighters who sacrificed everything for the sake of freedom of India but unfortunately remained missing in the pages of history.