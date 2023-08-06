DC Kishtwar emphasises significance of nationalism, sacrifice

Kishtwar: Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh Jammu and Kashmir district unit Kishtwar in collaboration with Centre for Advanced Research on Development and Change, New Delhi under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) commemorated the freedom fighters of Indian freedom struggle.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the programme was organised in the auditorium of Govt. Degree College Kishtwar under the banner of “Kranti Teerth” on the directions of Ministry of Culture Govt.of India to honour the Freedom Fighters of Freedom struggle and all those unsung heros who have sacrificed their lives for nation under the leadership of Neta ji Subash Chander Bose.
In this programme five families of the soldiers of Indian National Army (INA) were honoured who fought for the independence of the country under the leadership of Neta ji Subash Chander Bose.
Satya Bhushan Sharma (State Secretary ABRSM) formally welcomed the guests while Neeraj Parihar (District President) said that Kranti Teerth is basically a campaign of nation awakening. It is a campaign to pay tribute to all those immortal sacrifices and remember the brave unsung Freedom Fighters who sacrificed everything for the sake of freedom of India but unfortunately remained missing in the pages of history.
In his address, Devansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner who was the chief guest of the programme while quoting one of the quotes of Neta ji Subash Chander Bose “Niji Jeevan se Desh Bada hota hai, Hum mitete hai tab desh khara hota hai” said that everything has its own importance like economic, commercial and financial activity to make country prosper.
He further said, “No nation can prosper where there is dearth of nationalist people and people not ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation.”
He also remembered the services rendered by Taj Ram Thakur from Thakrie, Prakash Chander wazir from Kishtwar,Sh Ghulam Ali Qazi from Dool,Ghulam Muhammad from Cherhar, Ram Saran from Mulchitter in “Azad Hind Fauj”.
He further said that we have to work beyond greed to make our country prosper. He also urged youngsters and school children to follow the footprints of these National heroes.
The Program Chairperson, Prehlad Bhagat, Chief Education Officer Kishtwar on the occasion said that more such events should be organized to inculcate the feeling of nationalism.
He also praised the role of Freedom Fighters in the Freedom struggle and also appreciated the work of ABRSM within district Kishtwar.
Social activist Akshay in his keynote address said that India’s history is not of subordination but of struggle.
He emphasized the role of women in the freedom struggle of which Jhansi ki Rani Lakshmi Bai, Sarojni Naidu, Hazara Begum, Durga Babhi, Bikha Ji Kama, Savitri Bai Phule who were prominent amongst others and fought for the independence of country.
He further reiterated that the role of freedom fighters of Jammu and Kashmir is of immense importance and cannot be forgotten.
“Our country has achieved many milestones in different fields from science and technology to the defence sector and India has moved towards self reliance.
The prestige of our country has increased many folds mainly due to the sacrifice and contribution of nationalist people,” he said.
Meanwhile, various participants also performed in the programme with patriotic songs and dance.
Students from HS Galhar also participated in the programme.
Mamta Shan, Gandhi Krishan ji Kishtwar Idol winners also presented their spectacular performance in the programme.
During the event, the chief guest administered the Panch Pran to the participants as part of the ongoing Meri Mati Mera Desh Campaign, promoting a sense of duty and responsibility towards the nation.
As a testament to fostering patriotism among the youth, the district administration also announced the launch of a patriotic song singing competition in the district on the occasion.
In the end family members of freedom fighters were honoured by the chief guest and other guests present on the occasion in the form of memento and shawl presented to them.
Some other forgotten heroes of which Master Amar Chand from Semna Colony, Sant Ram from Kuntwara, Chuni Lal Shan, Jai Ram Thakur from Pallali Paddar, Hameer Chand Bhagat from Pallali Paddar were also remembered on the occasion.
Many prominent personalities such as Ram Sevak, Surinder Sen, Pawan Sharma, Pardeep Parihar, Jia Lal, Lovemeet, Brij Mohan, Suresh, Sanjay and others were present in the programme.