DC Kishtwar hands over interim relief to families of accident victims

Kishtwar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar Devansh Yadav accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Ahmed Poswal met families of victims of Dangduroo, Dachhan road mishap soon after the rescue operation was completed and handed over interim relief to each family of the victim under Red Cross Fund and consoled the members for the loss.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that seven workers working with the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Power Project died in the mishap and three others were injured after the truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

Earlier, upon receiving the information about the accident, the DC, the SSP and other officers rushed to the district hospital to know about the condition of accident victims.