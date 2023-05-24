DC Kishtwar hands over interim relief to families of accident victims

Kishtwar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar Devansh Yadav accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Ahmed Poswal met families of victims of Dangduroo, Dachhan road mishap soon after the rescue operation was completed and handed over interim relief to each family of the victim under Red Cross Fund and consoled the members for the loss.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that seven workers working with the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Power Project died in the mishap and three others were injured after the truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.
Earlier, upon receiving the information about the accident, the DC, the SSP and other officers rushed to the district hospital to know about the condition of accident victims.
They expressed their profound grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this incident.
Meanwhile, the DC announced up to Rs 20 lakh compensation to each family under Workers Welfare Fund, besides Rs 2.5 lakh by CVPP, Rs 1 lakh from Road safety Fund and job to one family member of each deceased worker.
Additionally, a sum of Rs 25,000 each was allocated as immediate relief to the families of the deceased and the injured under the Red Cross and Rs 75,000 by JP Company for last rites of the deceased.
Two injured workers have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu and one is at District Hospital Kishtwar for medical treatment, ensuring they receive the best possible care.
During their visit, the DC and the SSP Kishtwar closely monitored the administration's efforts to provide comprehensive assistance and medical treatment to the injured workers. They assured the bereaved families that all possible support would be extended to them in this difficult time and announced that the treatment expenditure of the injured would be borne by JP Company.
Later, DC Kishtwar also held a meeting with the project authorities and directed them to ensure that the victims were extended with all immediate help. Police assured the locals to investigate the reason for the accident and follow up necessary action as per the Motor Vehicles Act.