DC Ramban reviews implementation of welfare schemes

Ramban, Sep 3: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Mussarat Islam chaired a meeting to review the implementation of welfare schemes of the Social welfare department, besides ensuring 100 percent reverification of reverted cases of Pension on Jan Sugam portal .
The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Dr. Kasturi Lal, SDM Gool Tanveer Ul Majid, DSWO Rahul Gupta and other concerned officers besides SDM Banihal, Ramsoo and others joined through virtual mode.
During the meeting the Deputy Commissioner directed the SDMs to organise the melas at Panchayat level to ensure 100% saturation of reverted pension cases and get the list of beneficiaries from TSWOs concerned.
Earlier the DC briefed the participants about the directions conveyed from the Divisional Commissioner Jammu to address the problems of reverted cases and finish all the reverted cases of pensioners by or before 11.9.2023.
Emphasising the need to work on Mission mode , the DC directed the SDMs to ensure that all pension beneficiaries whose forms have been reverted shall be informed and handholded for ensuring 100% re application by eligible pension beneficiaries.
The Deputy Commissioner also took a detailed review of the progress achieved by the Social Welfare Department in the implementation of National Social Assistance Programme, Integrated Social Security Scheme, Scholarships, Prosthetic Aid and State Marriage Assistance (SMAS) like schemes launched for privileged, vulnerable, down trodden and weaker sections of society.