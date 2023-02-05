DDC Chairperson Ramban attends to public issues

Chairperson was accompanied by DDC Councillor, Sakhee Mohammad; Naib Sarpanch, Shamasdin, Member Tariq Bhat and other PRIs.

While interacting with the Chairperson, the people highlighted several issues including construction of link roads from Dachan Nallah to Maswah via Gujam-Januri, Pajja to Maswa and Qazi Morg. They also discussed issues about construction of footbridges over Tarh Nallah , Sim Nallah, Riyaz Grath Januri Nallah and Kruwali Bridge.