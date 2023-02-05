DDC Chairperson Ramban attends to public issues

Ramban, Feb 5: Chairperson District Development Council Ramban, Dr. Shamshad Shan today conducted an extensive tour of Gujam Daheeda area of Subdivision Gool to review post snowfall situation, besides listening to the issues of the general public.
Chairperson was accompanied by DDC Councillor, Sakhee Mohammad; Naib Sarpanch, Shamasdin, Member Tariq Bhat and other PRIs.
While interacting with the Chairperson, the people highlighted several issues including construction of link roads from Dachan Nallah to Maswah via Gujam-Januri, Pajja to Maswa and Qazi Morg. They also discussed issues about construction of footbridges over Tarh Nallah , Sim Nallah, Riyaz Grath Januri Nallah and Kruwali Bridge.
They also demanded construction of playgrounds and washrooms in schools of the area besides release of installments to beneficiaries of PMAY and Awas plus schemes. Construction of irrigation khul from Gujam to Khalyarin and Pourch Mohlla to Qurashi was also demanded.