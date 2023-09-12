Death of minor boy | Administration issues order to kill leopard

Ramban, Sep 11: The Warden Wildlife Protection Department issued shoot-at-sight orders to eliminate a leopard that recently attacked and killed a four-year-old child and injured another child in the Udhampur district.
According to the Wildlife Department Udhampur, the leopard has recently killed a child and injured a minor.
They said there is an apprehension that the leopard may cause future loss of life especially to minors and livestock of the people.
Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai told reporters that two incidents of leopard attacks on minors were reported in which one child was killed while the other was injured following the incident. The Forest and Wildlife Department has taken measures to install cages and arrangements for tranquilizers have been made.
Keeping in mind the Warden Wildlife Department J & K issued shoot-at-sight orders to eliminate leopard.. Police will assist the wildlife department in eliminating leopards.
40 wildlife department officials were deployed and eight cages were installed at different places to capture the leopard.
The Deputy Commissioner appealed to people to remain vigilant and provide information regarding the movement of leopards. However, she said the leopard had not been sighted since Saturday.