Death of minor boy | Administration issues order to kill leopard

According to the Wildlife Department Udhampur, the leopard has recently killed a child and injured a minor.

They said there is an apprehension that the leopard may cause future loss of life especially to minors and livestock of the people.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai told reporters that two incidents of leopard attacks on minors were reported in which one child was killed while the other was injured following the incident. The Forest and Wildlife Department has taken measures to install cages and arrangements for tranquilizers have been made.