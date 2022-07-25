Death toll mounts to six in Ramban accident

Banihal, July 25: The toll has mounted to six as one more woman injured in the Ramsoo road mishap succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar late last night, officials said today.
An official said that Naza Begum (45), wife of Mohammad Iqbal Sohil, resident of Neel Tehsil Ramsoo succumbed to her injuries at SKIMS Srinagar late night.
With her death, the toll in the tragic accident that took place after an SUV carrying a marriage party went out of the driver’s control and fell into a gorge at Hingni.
The official said that two women injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at GMC Anantnag.