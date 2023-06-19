DECC organises Job Fair at ITI Kishtwar

District officers educated the participants about various self-employment generation schemes and mission youth schemes being implemented by DECC like TEJASWANI, MUMKIN and Spurring Entrepreneurship.

The mela witnessed an interactive session of participants with Dr Khalid Malik, Joint Director Employment Jammu who informed the participants about the importance of registration, counselling sessions, job fairs and the JAKEMP portal.

The DECC provided an online link to the participants for registration and assured the participants that in future all will be invited to participate in job fairs to opt for the career of their choice.