Delay in distribution of ration irks residents of Sathra area of Poonch

Poonch, Feb 28: The poor people and beneficiaries of ration distribution schemes from block Sathra in tehsil Mandi of Poonch are worried for not receiving government ration in time.
Locals from the area said that the government provides ration to the poor people under the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, but the same is not delivered to the poor people in proper manner.
“ Men and women go to ration depots and fair price shops to get ration and they (beneficiaries) also put fingerprints on machines but the dealers still don’t provide ration,” said locals.
They said that the ration is getting delayed and many beneficiaries have to wait for days for their due supplies.
A local resident, Mohammad Aslam, blamed the employees of the concerned department for the delay in the distribution of ration.
On being contacted, Tehsil Supply Officer Mandi Subhash Chandra said that due to rush at ration stores timely disbursement of ration gets delayed.
“Yesterday also the dealers distributed ration to the consumers till 10 pm,” said TSO.
He also rejected the public allegations of non disbursement of ration and said that the public is given ration every month.