Delaying execution of allotted work | Doda admin blacklists contractor

Doda: Continuing stringent action against the contractors habitual of delaying execution of allotted works, the Rural Development Department Engineering Wing has blacklisted one more contractor from Tehsil Kastigarh.

The contractor has been blacklisted by SE REW Jammu for a period of one year on the recommendations of ACD, Phulail Singh.

In the last financial year, the Rural Development Department had blacklisted ten erring contractors for non execution of public works.