Demolition drive conducted at Gulabgarh

Kishtwar, Oct 13: Sub Divisional Administration Paddar, under the adept guidance of SDM Paddar Arun Kumar Badyal, took decisive action today by demolishing unlawfully constructed structures on state land, identified as khasra no 425 in Gulab Garh.
The concerted efforts were led by a team of dedicated officials from Revenue and Police including SHO Paddar, Naib Tehsildar Atholi and spearheaded by Tehsildar Atholi Paddar Satish Kumar Rana, ensuring a comprehensive and effective execution of the demolition drive. The use of JCB machinery facilitated the swift and complete removal of the unauthorized structure.