Despite rain, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban, Aug 14: Despite light rain the Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained open for two way traffic on Sunday.
Hundreds of private cars, light medium passenger vehicles and load carriers oil and gas tankers were allowed by the authorities to ply on the highway.
A traffic official said that hundreds of heavy and medium load carriers carrying essential commodities, diesel and petrol and gas tankers crossed landslide prone Mehar -Ramban sector of highway are heading towards valley Kashmir.
Earlier hundreds of private cars, light and medium passenger vehicles plied towards their respective destinations.
Weather department had predicted another spell of rain across Union Territory Jammu and Srinagar.
The light rain that has started lashing in landslide prone Nashri- Banihal sectors of Jammu Srinagar National Highway.
Meanwhile, a Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police department issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road condition LMVs shall be allowed from both sides whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed towards Jammu from Qazigund after assessing traffic situation on highway on Monday morning.
The cut-off timing for the Light Motor Vehicles and private cars has been fixed 7am to 12am from Nagrota, Jammu and Jakhani (Udhampur) 8am to 1 pm.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound Light Motor Vehicles have been fixed from 7am to 12 pm from Qazigund Kashmir.
No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings
The security forces were advised not to ply against the advisory in view of possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal sector of highway. People are advised to undertake journeys only after confirming the status of the road from traffic control units Srinagar/Jammu/ Ramban Monday morning.