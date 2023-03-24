Despite rains Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Friday , the highway remained blocked for six hours and 56 minutes.

They said the highway remained blocked for three hours and 40 minutes due to slide clearance work on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban and Shalgari area of Banihal, for three hours and 16 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.