Despite rains Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, Mar 24: Despite light rain between Nashri and Banihal, Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic for heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Friday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Friday , the highway remained blocked for six hours and 56 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for three hours and 40 minutes due to slide clearance work on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban and Shalgari area of Banihal, for three hours and 16 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.
They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of three heavy Vehicles.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed this stretch for their respective destinations during the day.
They said heavy vehicles released from Jakhani, Udhampur in the afternoon are crossing the Nashri -Ramban sector toward Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Saturday, morning.
TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 7 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 8 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound Light Motor Vehicles.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound Light Motor Vehicles have been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir.
People are advised to undertake journeys on NH-44 only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban on Saturday morning.