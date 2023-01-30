Devotees celebrate Urs of  Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chisti (RA) in Bhaderwah, Kishtwar

Large number of people participated in special prayers organised by Shah family of Bunastan Kishtwar under the chairmanship of President Anjuman Tablig-ul-Islam Jammu province Haji Fareed Ahmed Shah. Meanwhile Dar Family of under the supervision of Khawaja Jamal Din Dar also organised special prayers at Kotli area of Bhaderwah, on the auspicious occasion of 811th Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chishti.