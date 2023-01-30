Devotees celebrate Urs of  Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chisti (RA) in Bhaderwah, Kishtwar

Bhaderwah, Jan 30: Like many parts of the country, 811th Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chisti (RA) of Ajmer Sharif (Known as Khawaja Gareeb Nawaz) was also celebrated at Bhaderwah and Kishtwar areas of Chenab Valley with great enthusiasm and religious fervour.
Large number of people participated in special prayers organised by Shah family of Bunastan Kishtwar under the chairmanship of President Anjuman Tablig-ul-Islam Jammu province Haji Fareed Ahmed Shah. Meanwhile Dar Family of under the supervision of Khawaja Jamal Din Dar also organised special prayers at Kotli area of Bhaderwah, on the auspicious occasion of 811th Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chishti.
While speaking on the occasion, Haji Fareed Ahmed Shah threw light on the life of Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chisti (RA) “who during his life time preached and enlightened the people with knowledge of peace, prosperity and brotherhood.”