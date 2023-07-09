Dewatering work reviewed in Kishtwar town

Kishtwar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav today inspected water-logging hit areas in Kishtwar township and its surrounding areas of Wasser, Kuleed, Zellna and Sangrambhatta.

The team inspected the ongoing dewatering efforts to address the water logging problem caused in some parts of the town due to heavy rainfall for the last two days.

Accompanied by a team of officers, including Tehsildar, Muneeb Umar; XEN PMGSY, Mohinder Kumar; Executive Officer MC, Ninad Sen; Naib Tehsildar, Sohaib Ahmed and representative from GREF and Secretary District Red Cross Society, Sheikh Asgar, the DC diligently examined the affected areas.

Dr Devansh Yadav informed that the response mechanism to tackle the situation was activated immediately after the rainfall began. He emphasised that all relevant line departments swiftly mobilized their resources and personnel to expedite the dewatering process in the affected parts of the town.

The DC further stated that instructions were issued to ensure the prompt clearance of water from all roads and lanes, particularly those leading to critical establishments such as hospitals and receiving stations.