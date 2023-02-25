DIG traffic police visits National Highway

Ramban, Feb 25: The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of traffic Police Jammu Shridhar Patil paid a maiden visit to National Highway after assuming his charge.
He was accompanied by SSP Traffic National Highway; headquarter Ramban, Mohita Sharma during the tour, and inspection from Nashri to Banihal.
SSP briefed the officers about the condition of the National Highway, black spots on the National Highway, and bottlenecks.
SSP also briefed the officer about on-ground difficulties faced by the officers and officials of Traffic Police.
The Deputy Inspector General of Traffic Police himself assessed the ground situation by visiting the landslide and shooting stones-prone areas between Nashri to Banihal on the highway including Dalwas, Mehar Cafeteria, Panthyal, and Sherbibi.
DIG briefed the deployed manpower to be firm and polite while performing on-ground duties. He held an interactive session with the Project Director National Highway and discussed how to improve the condition of the National Highway.
Later on, the officer held a meeting with the DySSP deployed on National Highway at Traffic Police Office Ramban and briefed them about enforcement along with regulations while performing duties on the highway.
DIG Patil stressed upon accident-free National Highway and directed the officers to make the highway congestion free by challaning the vehicles obstructing the free flow of traffic by overtaking.