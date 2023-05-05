District Administration's IVRS, Hello Kishtwar gains popularity among masses

Kishwar, May 5: The District and Police Administration of Kishtwar, led by Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav and SSP Kishtwar Khalil Ahmed Poswal today conducted IVRS, Hello Kishtwar to address grievances and queries of people residing in far-flung areas of the district.
The fourth session of the IVRS was conducted and received an overwhelming response from the people.
A total of 45 calls were received by Senior & District Officers of District & Police Administration Kishtwar within a span of one hour from 11 am to 12 noon on the IVRS phone number 8470-800-900.
Besides the District Officers, the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Kishtwar also attended the calls and patiently listened to the grievances of the people. The officers assured the callers of prompt redress in a transparent and hassle-free manner.
The IVRS is a significant step towards providing quick and efficient redress of public grievances of people of far-flung areas who cannot afford to attend district offices frequently. The district administration is committed to make this initiative a success and urges the people to make the most use of this system to ease out their life.