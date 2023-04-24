District Child Protection Unit in Kishtwar foils minor’s marriage

Kishtwar, Apr 24: A 16-year-old boy was saved from getting married on Monday here in the Drabshalla area.
As per District Child Protection Officer Kishtwar, Ubair Ahmed, information regarding the marriage of a minor boy belonging to a deprived family in a Panchayat of Drabshalla was received and the same was stopped by acting swiftly.
He said Protection Officer- Non-Institutional Care, Touseef Iqbal Butt was deputed and with the help of the Sarpanch of the Panchayat, who persuaded the parents and stopped the marriage which was planned to be solemnised today.