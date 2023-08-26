District election office hosts training for ROs, AROs

Doda, Aug 26: District Election Authority Doda today conducted a one day training programme for Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) here in the anticipation of Municipal Elections.
Day long training session was chaired by ADC, Dr Ravi Kumar Bharti and conducted by the State Level Master Trainer (SLMT), Mohammad Ashraf Wani (District Information Officer) and SLMT Tariq Qazi (District Social Welfare Officer).
The training was attended by ROs, AROs, and other concerned election officials. Deputy District Election Officer Amresh Kotwal and ENT Angrez Singh hosted the training session.
During the training session, ROs and AROs were imparted training about their role and responsibilities, election management, nomination process, scrutiny of nomination papers, withdrawal of candidature, EVM management, conduct of polls, counting, declaration of results and provisions of the model code of conduct imposed after notification of Elections.
A brief presentation of ‘ROs Handbook for Municipal Elections 2023’, ‘Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Elections Act 2000’, and ‘Jammu and Kashmir Municipal (Elections) Rules 2003’ was given by the SLMTs.
A thorough question answer session was also held to clear the doubts about the procedures and rules for the conduct of free, fair, and transparent Elections in the district.
ADC emphasized the critical role of ROs and AROs and urged them to prepare in advance the action plan for the upcoming elections and acquaint themselves with necessary information and latest directions of CEO J&K, to ensure free and fair Municipal Elections.