District election office hosts training for ROs, AROs

A brief presentation of ‘ROs Handbook for Municipal Elections 2023’, ‘Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Elections Act 2000’, and ‘Jammu and Kashmir Municipal (Elections) Rules 2003’ was given by the SLMTs.

A thorough question answer session was also held to clear the doubts about the procedures and rules for the conduct of free, fair, and transparent Elections in the district.

ADC emphasized the critical role of ROs and AROs and urged them to prepare in advance the action plan for the upcoming elections and acquaint themselves with necessary information and latest directions of CEO J&K, to ensure free and fair Municipal Elections.