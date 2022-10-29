Div Com visits Padder village; provides ex-gratia to 23 fire-affected families

Kishtwar: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar visited Chug village of Gandhari, sub division Paddar Friday evening and met the victim families whose houses were damaged in a massive fire incident during the intervening night of October 27 and 28.
The Divisional Commissioner assured that every possible support would be provided for their immediate rehabilitation. They were assured that the Lieutenant Governor was personally monitoring the relief and rehabilitation of the affected families.
Meanwhile, Kumar provided ex-gratia relief to each affected family as an immediate relief.
DIG Police Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Dr Sunil Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav, SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Batt, ADC Kishori Lal Sharma and other officers of civil administration accompanied the Div Com.
The officers trekked 14 kms (both sides) on foot amid difficult terrain and cold night to get first hand information of the situation.
In a devastating overnight fire incident, houses of 23 families were completely damaged in the said village. The Div Com had a round of the gutted houses and interacted with the affected families. On the occasion, the people apprised Div Com about their condition and the issues these families were facing in the aftermath of the incident.
Earlier, in the day the police, army, civil administration and Red Cross volunteers conducted the rescue operation under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar. The rescue team provided relief material to the fire victims, which included mattress, blankets, bed pillows, kitchen set, Hamas kit, towel, bed sheets, ration and other necessary material as immediate relief.