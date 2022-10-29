Div Com visits Padder village; provides ex-gratia to 23 fire-affected families

Kishtwar: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar visited Chug village of Gandhari, sub division Paddar Friday evening and met the victim families whose houses were damaged in a massive fire incident during the intervening night of October 27 and 28.

The Divisional Commissioner assured that every possible support would be provided for their immediate rehabilitation. They were assured that the Lieutenant Governor was personally monitoring the relief and rehabilitation of the affected families.

Meanwhile, Kumar provided ex-gratia relief to each affected family as an immediate relief.