Diwali celebrated with fervour across Ramban

Ramban, Oct 24: Like other parts of the country, the “festival of lights” Deepavali was celebrated in Ramban and other parts of the district with traditional gaiety and fervor.
A large number of people visited temples, offered Puja, and later illuminated their houses to celebrate the festival.
Special prayers were organized in temples that were decorated and illuminated with bulbs, flowers, and buntings in the evening.
In some places earthen oil lamps and candles were lit in the evening for illumination inside and on the roofs of the houses.
In the markets, the crackers were kept for sale on pavements and shops, and the sweetshops, jeweler’s shops, and readymade garments witnessed a huge rush.
The children were seen wearing the new clothes, sharing sweets and snacks with friends and bursting firecrackers in the streets, and lit candles inside and outside their houses.
The festival of Diwali is celebrated on the homecoming of the Hindu God Lord Ram, after completing fourteen years in forests and victory over king Ravana.
The shopkeepers offered special discounts to their customers on the eve of the festival. A local shopkeeper Subash Sharma of the old town said, “I see Deepavali celebrated with increasing fervor year after year in the town.”
While talking to Greater Kashmir Mahant Gopal Dass of Hanuman Mandir Khow Bagh informed that “the festival starts with Dhanteras on which most Indian business communities begin their financial year”.
Similar reports of the celebrations of Diwali were received from Batote ,Chanderkot ,Ramsu Banihal ,Ukgral and far flung areas of the district.