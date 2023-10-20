DLC approves 85 cases under HADP

58 cases were approved from Agriculture department included financial and logistic help to the farmer's for setting up of low cost poly houses, procurement of farmer's mechanisation tools, Vermi compost structures, Mashroom cultivation and Bee keeping in the district where as 24 cases of Sheep Husbandry department included 21 Sheep units with 50 Sheeps/ Goats in each unit, 2 Kothas (High Land Pasture Sheds), and one FPO comprising of more than 100 farmers.